The FCC’s abandonment of TV owner caps could reshape national media

Critics warn that a crucial rules change could usher in a new era of MAGA monopolies

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 14: An electronic billboard calling out FCC Chairman Brendan Carr can be seen in front of the US Capitol on January 14, 2026 in Washington, DC.
Protesters accuse FCC chairman Brendan Carr of a plan for easier media consolidation
(Image credit: Jemal Countess / Getty Images for CARR Rapid Response)

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) this month voted to repeal its 39% cap that limits how much of the national television market a single owner can legally own. In doing so, the FCC has supercharged an ongoing debate over media consolidation and monopolies in the Trump era.

Moving forward, the FCC said in a press release, station purchases will be adjudicated “with a granular, case-by-case review.” But concerns over increased monopolization and questions about the commission's authority in this case have some critics crying foul — and predicting a rocky legal road for FCC Chair Brendan Carr.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  