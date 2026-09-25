‘Other so-called improvements might even backfire’

Opinion, comment and editorials of the day

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
Published
Kids play football in Texas.
Most ‘important is taking repetitive head impacts out of the game’
(Image credit: Steve Nurenberg / Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Tribune News Service / Getty Images)

‘Advice for parents who want to prevent CTE in youth athletes’

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week
Explore More
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.