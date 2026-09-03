‘Those efforts did little to assuage wider public opinion’

‘The Met’s other failure’

Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell at The Atlantic

The “Metropolitan Museum of Art’s announcement this week that it is canceling next year’s exhibition on the fashion of John Galliano perhaps shouldn’t have come as a surprise,” says Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell, since a court previously found him “guilty of the crime of making antisemitic and anti-Asian insults.” The exhibition was “also a blow to the museum and its reputation.” Displaying “Galliano’s work, even while interrogating his past behavior, was always going to be ethically dicey.”

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‘Black women are poised for congressional gains in November’

Donna Brazile at The Hill

Black women candidates “could make historic gains in the November midterm elections,” says Donna Brazile. That is “good news for all Americans, because it’s a sign our country is overcoming centuries of racism and sexism to take advantage of everyone’s talents.” The Black women “who get elected will make America even greater than it already is because our nation’s diversity enables all types of people to combine their differing knowledge, experiences and perspectives to work together to build a better future.”

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‘Dan Driscoll is the first “Washington casualty” of the Iran war. We should all be concerned.’

Jeff McCausland at MS NOW

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll “delivered his resignation to President Donald Trump on Monday, thus becoming one of the first significant ‘Washington casualties’ of the Iran war,” says Jeff McCausland. Driscoll “repeatedly clashed with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth,” and his “resignation comes at a particularly consequential moment.” The “war with Iran that Hegseth strongly advocated for looks more and more like a strategic disaster, and Driscoll’s departure is more evidence that the defense secretary is seeking to surround himself with loyalists.”

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‘The US national debt has reached $40 trillion. Should you care?’

Michael Hiltzik at the Los Angeles Times

The “revelation that the national debt had reached $40 trillion” provoked “vigorous hand-wringing across the partisan spectrum and multiple hives of economists,” says Michael Hiltzik. It is “true that there’s reason for all of us to be concerned about the size of America’s debt,” as “rising rates mean higher costs.” But it “doesn’t pay to be mistaken about what’s driving those costs.” It’s “not Social Security or Medicare. It’s ignorant and incompetent policymaking in the White House.”

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