‘It doesn’t really matter what divides, so long as the poor lack compassion for one another’

‘The cruel politics that pit struggling Americans against each other’

LZ Granderson at the Los Angeles Times

“American capitalism requires abundance to truly thrive, and yet capitalists prefer the illusion of exclusivity and scarcity to control the market,” says LZ Granderson. “What has long kept the power out of the hands of the people has not been a lack of resources” but a “lack of compassion, particularly among the poor themselves.” This “calculus is cruelly effective: Instead of uniting people, turn one group of poor people against another so that politicians don’t have to help either group.”

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‘There will be blood: Threats against “NAZA’ directors are real — and dangerous.’

Haaretz editorial board

“Israelis’ extreme responses” to the new documentary “NAZA,” which “almost no one has seen,” have “now turned into explicit threats and dangerous violence against the filmmakers and their families,” says the Haaretz editorial board. “The work of making the filmmakers fair game began when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced” that he “plans to advance legislation revoking the citizenship of anyone who ‘defames IDF soldiers.’” The “government is marking Israelis as traitors, and the unbridled mob is starting to hunt them.”

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‘Congress is trying to rip away college athletes’ hard-earned money’

Matt Ford at The New Republic

The Protect College Sports Act bill “would ‘protect college sports’ from the athletes who play them,” says Matt Ford. “The PCSA is a life raft for the NCAA” after “illegally suppressing college athletes’ earning potential for decades.” College players were “finally able to pursue fair-market compensation for their services thanks to a series of major court rulings,” but “now the NCAA and its allies are trying to keep as much of the money that college athletes generate as possible.”

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‘Why the US urgently needs more platelet donors’

Robert Glatter and Peter Papadakos at Time

The American Red Cross’ “latest appeal” deserves “national attention,” say Robert Glatter and Peter Papadakos. The organization “urged Americans to schedule blood and platelet donations, warning that the blood supply ‘remains vulnerable’ after recovering from critically low levels during a summer shortage. It called on donors of all blood types to make appointments now.” The Red Cross “estimates that nearly half of donated platelets go to patients receiving cancer treatment.”

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