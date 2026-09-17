House clears Russia sanctions bill, quits early

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie admonished House Speaker Mike Johnson for sending lawmakers home early to campaign for the midterms

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) speaks to journalists on September 16, 2026, at the U.S. Capitol
‘We’re calling off Congress? And we’re in the majority?’ Massie said on the House floor
(Image credit: Roberto Schmidt / Getty Images)

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  