‘A decade after his protest, the price he paid for speaking out has scared off other athletes’

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Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Colin Kaepernick discusses his new memoir during a SiriusXM front row event on September 10, 2026 in New York City
Colin Kaepernick discusses his new memoir during a SiriusXM event on Sept. 10
(Image credit: Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images)

‘Colin Kaepernick set an example. Nobody wants to follow it.’

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Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US

Anya Jaremko-Greenwold has worked as a story editor at The Week since 2024. She previously worked at FLOOD Magazine, Woman's World, First for Women, DGO Magazine and BOMB Magazine. Anya's culture writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Jezebel, Vice and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others. 