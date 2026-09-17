Will Trump actually send out $5,000 checks after the midterms?

Polling says voters do not believe the president’s claims

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of a fountain pen signing Donald Trump&#039;s name
‘This isn’t America’s first rodeo with Trump’s check promises’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

President Donald Trump last week promised to send a $5,000 check to every U.S. adult — but only if Republicans win the midterm elections. Polls prove voters are skeptical, Trump’s GOP allies in Congress are leery and experts say a mass payout might add to the growing national debt. The president, meanwhile, says the payments will “happen 100%.”

What did the commentators say?

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 