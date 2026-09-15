Does Trump want to win the midterms?

He is not making it easy on Republicans in the House and Senate

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of Donald Trump looking bored alongside the text from an &quot;I Voted&quot; sticker
President Donald Trump is more focused on ‘legacy projects’ than the midterm election, observers say
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

President Donald Trump last week promised to send $5,000 checks to Americans if Republicans win the midterm elections. But he is seemingly intent on making the election a referendum on his increasingly unpopular presidency, doubling down on policies — data centers, tariffs, war with Iran — disfavored by voters. That leads some observers to wonder if he really cares about GOP victories in November.

What did the commentators say?

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 