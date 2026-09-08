Is Trump’s midterm convention a flop before the doors even open?

Trump says he wants to energize Republican candidates before the midterms. Dozens are keeping their distance anyway.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage illustration of Donald Trump in an empty venue with a tumbleweed rolling past
The president’s insistence on a campaign-disrupting extravaganza has put battleground Republicans in a bind
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images / Shutterstock)

This week’s midterm GOP convention in Dallas will be a “rally like none other” and a “truly Historic Event,” President Donald Trump said on Truth Social in June when he first announced his unexpected plans for an off-season conservative confab. Despite Trump’s enthusiasm, not everyone in the GOP is sold on making the trek to Texas — especially during a brutal campaign cycle that has pushed many battleground Republicans into an electoral crouch.

What did the commentators say?

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  