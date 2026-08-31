Trump’s South Carolina playbook has the GOP excited — and anxious

By helping Sen. Darline Graham snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, the president risks long-term consequences from a short-term victory

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 21: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally with U.S. Sen. Darline Graham (R-SC) on August 21, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Darline Graham’s victory over Rep. Ralph Norman in the South Carolina GOP Senate Primary belongs largely to Trump
(Image credit: Win McNamee / Getty Images)

The president may not have had his name on the ballot in South Carolina, but Senator Darline Graham’s narrow win over Rep. Ralph Norman in that state’s GOP Senate primary last week was a major victory for Trump himself. By pulling Graham over the electoral line with massive cash infusions, backroom arm-twisting and MAGA vote whipping, Trump reestablished himself as an electoral force to reckon with, even as his personal unpopularity threatens the GOP’s midterm prospects. But while Trump reaps the benefits of engineering Graham’s victory, some Republicans worry he’s also sown the seeds of future electoral agita.

Win that ‘defied electoral expectations’

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  