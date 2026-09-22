What does Burnham want from Trump – and will he get it?

PM will press for US support for Ukraine in first meeting, but defence spending, Middle East and North Sea oil remain potential flashpoints

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Photo collage illustration of Andy Burnham, Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, an oil rig, map of the Chagos Islands, and policy wording on the DST
‘Get in, smile, press the case for Ukraine, and try to leave without a major upset’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Andy Burnham, stateside for the United Nations General Assembly, is meeting Donald Trump for their first in-person talks today in a stronger position than Keir Starmer was as a new PM. Trump is increasingly unpopular at home, and preoccupied with the Iran war and looming midterm elections, while the UK has been strengthening its ties with Europe and Canada. “It’s completely different this time,” one official told Politico. “There’s no drama about having to stay in his good books.”

But Trump has previously called Burnham “extremely liberal” and dismissed him as the “mayor of a town”. And if his past meetings with world leaders are anything to go by, there’s still plenty of potential for drama.

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Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a senior staff writer and podcast panellist for The Week, covering world news and writing the weekly Global Digest newsletter. Before joining the site in 2023, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, working for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent among others, and regularly appearing on radio shows. In 2021, she was awarded the “journalist-at-large” fellowship by the Local Trust charity, and spent a year travelling independently to some of England’s most deprived areas to write about community activism. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, and has also worked in Bolivia, Colombia and Spain.