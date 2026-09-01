The 9 obsessions Donald Trump just can’t quit

From show tunes to steam power, these are the president’s most persistent preoccupations

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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US President Donald Trump wears the Olympic gold medal of US speedskater Jordan Stolz in June 2026. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)
Among the president’s greatest loves? ‘Top Gun’ and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Evita.’
(Image credit: Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is inarguably a man of deep passions. He has expressed these as issues of great — and occasionally even national — importance. While that framing is not universally shared, particularly among the president’s many detractors, Trump’s penchant for publicly invoking both his reliable bugbears and darlings offers valuable insight into the inner life of America’s logorrheic leader. Here are nine obsessions Donald Trump just can’t quit.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  