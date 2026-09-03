Private equity’s next big target: youth sports

Firms across the country are homing in on youth leagues, and many parents are raising alarms

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Kids play during an ice hockey scrimmage in Brewster, New York.
‘We’re all paying so much money, and each year, they take away more and more,’ one parent said
(Image credit: Erick Rasco / Sports Illustrated / Getty Images)

It seems there are very few American industries that private equity has not leached into. Investors are now setting their sights on the multibillion-dollar youth sports industry, with numerous sports receiving an influx of funds. But not everyone is on board. Parents, as well as politicians across the spectrum, have raised concerns about the future of athletics under this business model.

How is private equity getting involved in youth sports?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.