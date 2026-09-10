The Fox News stars whose reigns ended badly

Maria Bartiromo is just the latest star to fall

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo speaks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on July 01, 2026 in New York City.
Maria Bartiromo speaking on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on July 1, 2026
(Image credit: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Fox News kicked one of its biggest stars off the air last week. Maria Bartiromo reportedly was removed from network programming after she shared internal directives with the Trump administration. (Bartiromo’s reps deny that she was fired from the network.)

The White House accused Fox News of muzzling MAGA viewpoints, but Bartiromo might well land on her feet: Rumors suggest she could be up for a gig at “60 Minutes,” or perhaps work in the White House press shop.

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 