Are the midterms dictating Trump’s Iran strategy?

The president is apparently waiting until November to resume bombing

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of a calendar showing November 2026, with midterms day highlighted and bomber planes flying over the rest of the month.
Trump has a ‘midterm election problem’ with the Iran war
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

The midterm elections are looming as a milestone in the Iran war. President Donald Trump declined a ceasefire proposal from Tehran last week, reportedly because he expects to restart U.S. attacks after the vote. Iran’s leaders may be betting that election pressure can force the White House to make concessions.

‘Midterm election problem’

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 