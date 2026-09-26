‘NAZA’: the film causing outrage in Israel

What should be a ‘factual dispute’ about serious allegations of IDF misconduct has become a ‘loyalty test’ among Israelis

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Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor pose with the Special Jury Prize Award for &quot;Naza&quot; at the Winners Photocall during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival
Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor posing with the Special Jury Prize Award at the Venice International Film Festival
(Image credit:  Andreas Rentz / Getty Images)

What surprised me, watching the documentary, “wasn’t the massive scale of the killing, or even the coldness of it, but the proficiency”, said Mahmoud Mushtaha in +972 Magazine (Tel Aviv). The 24 Israeli soldiers and intelligence officers interviewed for “NAZA”, a new film, coolly described destroying people’s lives as if they were discussing “a routine errand”; one likened it to a “video game”.

Their testimonies form the basis of the documentary, whose title comes from an Israeli military acronym for “collateral damage”; it is a term used to indicate how many civilians are likely to die in each air strike. The film shows that, guided by AI and automated surveillance, thousands of Palestinian civilians were knowingly killed during the war in Gaza.

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