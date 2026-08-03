The politics of archaeology: Israel digs in on control of ancient West Bank sites

The largest site, Sebastia, is about 500 acres and could play a major role

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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The ruins of Sebastia seen in the West Bank.
The ruins of Sebastia are a ‘flashpoint in a fight between Israeli and Palestinian authorities’
(Image credit: Nasser Ishtayeh / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images)

The next major fight between Israel and Palestine might be fought not on the ground but below it. Israel is currently attempting to seize the land around archaeological sites throughout the West Bank, the largest of which has an ancient history going back three millennia. But Palestinian officials believe Israel is claiming these areas illegally, and they are revving up for a political battle.

Why is Israel going after these sites?

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