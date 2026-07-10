Two major archaeological sites uncovered in Egypt

The Byzantine city, in the Dakhla oasis region, was a “remarkably preserved secret”, said the Egypt Independent. Eighteen tombs were also uncovered from the Marina el-Alamein archaeological site near Egypt’s northern coast.

Aside from the historical knowledge gained from these sites, the discoveries could also attract more tourists to the country.

A ‘thriving’ city

The Dakhla oasis site could offer a “detailed glimpse” into urban development and economic activity in Byzantine Egypt, said The Independent. The ancient city had a “meticulously planned layout” that allowed for open and public spaces.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Key structures discovered include a basilica church and the remains of two watchtowers, said head archaeologist, Mahmoud Massoud in The Guardian. Archaeologists also observed “heavily fortified structures” and homes, including the house of Tisous, a church deacon from the second half of the fourth century

Other artefacts found included kitchen tools, bronze coins, and more than 200 pottery fragments. The pottery fragments were used to record daily transactions and correspondence, according to Diaa Zaharan, head of the Islamic, Coptic and Jewish antiquities department at the Supreme Council of Antiquities. These artefacts offer a “direct window into the past”, said The Independent.

The Dakhla oasis is on the Unesco tentative list, but now could be a “step away” from being added to the official list, said The Guardian. Unesco’s world heritage list recognises cultural and historic landmarks for their “outstanding universal value to humanity”.

Tombs and tongues

The second archaeological discovery was of 11 rock-cut tombs and seven surface limestone-built tombs at the Marina el-Alamein site, west of Alexandria, said The Associated Press.

Sign up for The Week’s free daily newsletter, Today’s Best Articles Join 350,000+ subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Archaeologists found gold pieces inside the mouths of some of those buried there, a funerary practice known as the “golden tongue”. In addition, they found a 2.5-metre-long granite sarcophagus containing skeletal remains, and remains of a plaster sphinx statue, said mission chief, Eman Abdel-Khaliq.

This brings the total tombs uncovered at the Marina el-Alamein site to 48, said The Guardian. The site was discovered in 1986 and archaeologists believe it to be part of the ancient port city of Leukaspis.

As well as providing insight into life in fourth-century Egypt, these sites will also be “simultaneously bolstering” the nation’s crucial tourism sector, said The Independent.

Over the past decade, the country has been rebuilding its tourism appeal after years of political turmoil, violence, and the pandemic. Last year, Egypt saw a record 19 million visitors, said the AP, a 21% increase from 2024.