Two major archaeological sites uncovered in Egypt

Archaeologists have made two important discoveries, which could provide valuable insight into life in the fourth century

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Photo collage of an archaeological dig site in Egypt, four gold Byzantine coins, tool fragments and a vase
Aside from the historical knowledge gained from these sites, the discoveries could also attract more tourists to the country
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

The Byzantine city, in the Dakhla oasis region, was a “remarkably preserved secret”, said the Egypt Independent. Eighteen tombs were also uncovered from the Marina el-Alamein archaeological site near Egypt’s northern coast.

Aside from the historical knowledge gained from these sites, the discoveries could also attract more tourists to the country.

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