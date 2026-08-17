‘Breakthrough’ in ‘brutal’ case of Mexican students who disappeared

Former state governor charged with destruction of evidence in case of 43 students presumed killed: atrocity that ‘rocked the nation’

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Photo collage illustration of Angel Aguirre, protestors and images of the missing Iguala students
Ángel Aguirre, who denies any wrongdoing, allegedly ordered the destruction of security footage showing students being abducted
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / AP Photo)

The disappearance of 43 students in 2014 has come to symbolise Mexico’s “brutal cartel violence and government impunity”, said The Guardian.

The case “rocked” the nation, and continues to “haunt” it. Now, the former governor of the state of Guerrero has been formally charged over his alleged involvement, after a judge ruled that Mexico’s attorney general had sufficient evidence to proceed.

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Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a senior staff writer and podcast panellist for The Week, covering world news and writing the weekly Global Digest newsletter. Before joining the site in 2023, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, working for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent among others, and regularly appearing on radio shows. In 2021, she was awarded the “journalist-at-large” fellowship by the Local Trust charity, and spent a year travelling independently to some of England’s most deprived areas to write about community activism. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, and has also worked in Bolivia, Colombia and Spain.