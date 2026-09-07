‘Tree 55’ tragedy sparks Gen Z protests against cover-up in Vietnam

‘Extraordinary concession to public pressure’ reflects regime’s ‘deep concerns about an unexpected youth movement pushing for accountability’

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Vietnam protest
Tree 55, renamed the ‘Tree of Justice’, has become ground zero in a growing campaign against a perceived government cover-up
(Image credit: AFP stringer / AFP / Getty Images)

Two seemingly unrelated incidents more than a year apart have sparked some of the biggest youth protests in Vietnam in a generation.

‘Tree of Justice’

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