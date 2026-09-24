Argentina’s contested glaciers

Changes to Glacier Law risk accelerating retreat of Andean ice sheets, as geologists warn of water shortages and Nepal-style flash floods

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Photo collage of an Agentinian protest and Los Glaciares National Park
Argentina’s glaciers provide water to more than seven million people
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

A war is being waged over the future of Argentina’s Andean glaciers, as environmentalists warn of the dangers posed by heavy resource mining and the construction of vast new data centres.

These might be a boon for the country’s fragile economy, but geologists fear they could lead to severe water shortages and devastating flash-flooding similar to the one that killed more than a thousand people in Nepal and Tibet last month.

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