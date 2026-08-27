Nepal-Tibet flash floods kill over 350, more than 1,000 missing

The death toll is expected to rise as rescue workers continue going through the ruins

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Houses lie partially submerged in muddy water along a riverside after flash floods at Trishuli Bazar in Nepal&#039;s Nuwakot district.
Houses lie partially submerged in muddy water along a riverside after flash floods at Trishuli Bazar in Nepal’s Nuwakot district
(Image credit: Prabin Ranabhat / AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

A catastrophic mix of floodwater and mud crashed through Himalayan valleys in Nepal and China-administered Tibet on Wednesday, killing at least 359 people, officials said this morning. More than 1,300 people were reported missing, including 517 foreigners in Nepal and 260 foreigners in Tibet. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams reach areas cut off by washed-away roads and bridges and buried under up to 6 feet of mud.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  