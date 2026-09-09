Fog has bacteria that eat air pollution

The low-lying clouds hold a diverse microbiome

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of various photos of fog and a micrograph of bacteria
Fog can have microbial concentrations similar to the ocean
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

While fog can create an eerie, lonely atmosphere, it’s teeming with life. Scientists have found vibrant microbial communities in low-hanging clouds, including bacteria that can detoxify air pollution. And these microbes could play a larger role in our air quality than previously expected.

Misty microbes

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  