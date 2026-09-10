US, world set new summer heat records

The average temperature in the 48 contiguous states was 74.37 degrees Fahrenheit from June to August

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A view of a thermometer that shows 128 degrees Fahrenheit at Furnace Creek Visitor Center in Death Valley National Park of California, United States on August 2, 2026.
A view of a thermometer that shows 128 degrees Fahrenheit at Furnace Creek Visitor Center in Death Valley National Park
(Image credit: Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu / Getty Images)

What happened

Europe’s Copernicus climate service on Wednesday reported that August was tied for the hottest month ever recorded on Earth, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the U.S. also experienced its hottest summer “in the 132-year record.” The average temperature in the 48 contiguous states was 74.37 degrees Fahrenheit from June to August, 0.4 degrees “hotter than during the peak of the devastating Dust Bowl in 1936” and 3.5 degrees above the 20th-century average, The Associated Press said.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  