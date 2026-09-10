US, world set new summer heat records

What happened

Europe’s Copernicus climate service on Wednesday reported that August was tied for the hottest month ever recorded on Earth, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the U.S. also experienced its hottest summer “in the 132-year record.” The average temperature in the 48 contiguous states was 74.37 degrees Fahrenheit from June to August, 0.4 degrees “hotter than during the peak of the devastating Dust Bowl in 1936” and 3.5 degrees above the 20th-century average, The Associated Press said.

Who said what

The Earth “cooked” due to the “dangerous double whammy of human-caused climate change and a supersized El Niño,” the AP said. America’s “unhappy trifecta: the warmest August, warmest summer, and warmest calendar year to date,” was “set by unusually big margins,” Yale Climate Connections said. The summer saw a “staggering 1,541 record monthly highs set or tied nationally,” said CNN. “Normal conditions were observed” only in “pockets of the Midwest and northern Plains,” said CBS News.

What next?

Highs in September are “favored to be above average” across the lower 48 states, said NOAA. The “Godzilla El Niño” has already boosted the oceans to record temperatures, The New York Times said, and that “extra warmth” will “spread to the rest of the planet in the months ahead, making the globe’s average temperatures likely to break more records through the end of the year and into 2027.”

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