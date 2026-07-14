Why hot nights can be worse for you than hot days

Record-breaking temperatures during the day aren’t the only summer danger

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Published
People watch a summer sunset across the harbor in New York City.
Hot weather is still ‘raising the risk of heat exhaustion’ even after the sun starts to set
(Image credit: Selcuk Acar / Andalou / Getty Images)

People dealing with record summer heat waves across the United States and Europe aren’t getting much of a respite when the sun goes down. Climate change is causing temperatures to stay high at night, and climate scientists and health experts say hotter evenings may lead to social and medical consequences.

Why are hotter nights a problem?

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