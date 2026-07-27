Wally Funk: The pioneering aviator who set a space record

The woman prevented from becoming an astronaut was a trailblazing pilot and instructor

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Wally Funk.
Wally Funk, shown after her flight on Blue Origin in 2021, died at 87 on July 8
(Image credit: Getty)

Wally Funk — 1939-2026

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