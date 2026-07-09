Nasa’s mission to save a sinking space telescope

‘A lot will have to go right’ if first-of-its-kind Swift observatory rescue mission is to succeed

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Swift observatory
Swift is sinking faster than expected due to recent solar storms and is at risk of crashing back to Earth
(Image credit: Nasa)

Nasa has launched a spacecraft to catch a falling telescope, an unprecedented mission that could pave the way for similar future rescues.

The Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory telescope, known simply as Swift and launched in 2004, detects some of the most powerful explosions in the Universe. Its name comes from its ability to point at a new target in the solar system in a matter of minutes, compared to other space telescopes such as Hubble, which can take up to two days to focus on a target.

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