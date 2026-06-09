The ‘highly secretive’ mission to bring the Bayeux Tapestry to London

British potholes just one obstacle in epic journey that has become ‘symbol of Anglo-French co-operation’

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Illustrative collage of two figures dragging a cart with a rolled up bale of textile, rendered in the style of Bayeux tapestry
The Tapestry will be transported in a ‘specially built climate-controlled crate’ weighing 1.6 tons
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

The world-renowned Bayeux Tapestry will embark on a “highly secretive journey” to cross the Channel on loan to the British Museum, said ITV News. The artefact, which depicts the Battle of Hastings in 1066, has reportedly been insured for “around £800 million” by the UK Treasury during its 10-month stay, which will begin in September.

The 70m embroidery, believed to have been created in the 1070s by English needleworkers, has left Bayeux only twice in 950 years. In 1803, it was displayed in Paris by Napoleon to inspire troops against the British, and during the Second World War it was moved several times to protect it from damage and the Nazi occupation.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.