Ai Weiwei: Button Up! – an exhibition of ‘extraordinary’ courage

As a critic of the Chinese Communist Party, the artist’s ‘risk has real meaning’, but he has ‘never excelled in nuance’

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Metal artwork by Ai Weiwei of an enormous lifeboat with lots of people in lifejackets on board
Law of the Journey (2017): an earlier showing of the installation in Prague
(Image credit: Courtesy of Ai Weiwei Studio)

“The godfather of Chinese contemporary art”, Ai Weiwei is also an activist who has, over decades, “documented the failures and excesses” of the Chinese Communist Party, said Tim Smith-Laing in the Financial Times.

He has been imprisoned, kept under house arrest and, eventually, exiled. Earlier this month, for a one-off performance piece at his new show in Manchester’s Aviva Studios, Ai re-enacted a full 24 hours of his 81-day detention inside a replica cell.

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