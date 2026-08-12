The total solar eclipse could reveal more about the sun

There’s a lot to learn

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of a man sitting at a vintage computer console, observing an eclipse portrayed by two sculptures of the sun and the moon. The sun and moon are sculpted to look like they have human faces
The total solar eclipse allows researchers to analyze the sun’s corona
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

The total solar eclipse, occurring on Aug. 12, 2026, in Spain and other parts of Europe, is bringing all the scientists to the yard. During a total eclipse, the moon completely covers the face of the sun, darkening the sky and revealing just the sun’s outer atmosphere called the corona. That astronomical ring provides a unique opportunity to learn more about the sun as well as its effect on Earth.

Fellowship of the ring

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  