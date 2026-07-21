Best places to watch August’s total solar eclipse

What you need to know about the ‘arc of darkness’ in the sky

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Total solar eclipse
A ‘rare’ moment ‘Nature switches the Sun off’
(Image credit: John Finney / Getty)

On 12 August, there will be a total solar eclipse over parts of Europe for the first time in almost 30 years. For a few moments, parts of Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia and Portugal will experience total darkness in daylight hours.

What is a total solar eclipse?

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