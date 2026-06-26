The great overheating: Europe gets stuck with an ‘omega block’ weather pattern

The phenomenon traps hot air over a region

Devika Rao, The Week US's avatar
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Extreme heat map of Europe
The omega block in Europe has caused record-breaking temperatures
(Image credit: Sabrina BLANCHARD and Sylvie HUSSON / AFP via Getty Images)

Western Europe is experiencing a heat wave that has resulted in over 50 deaths in France alone. These unprecedented high temperatures, which can impact human health and a number of industries, are due to a weather phenomenon known as an omega block.

What is an omega block?

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  