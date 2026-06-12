Climate change could make the World Cup dangerous

The field is heating up

Devika Rao, The Week US's avatar
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Photo collage of the World Cup trophy on fire
There is likely to be an increase in heat-related health problems during the North American World Cup
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

The FIFA World Cup is taking place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. While countries fight for victory on the soccer pitch, an unforeseen competitor is lurking on the sidelines: climate change. Increased heat and humidity can make playing long games outdoors a health hazard.

How does heat affect the tournament?

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  