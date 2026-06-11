World Cup minnows prepare for life-changing tournament

Curaçao and Cape Verde among the newcomers cast into the spotlight on world football’s biggest stage

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Photo collage of a tiny minnow swimming up to the FIFA world cup trophy
A record 48 countries are taking part in the 2026 men’s World Cup, including first-timers Jordan, Uzbekistan, Cape Verde and Curaçao
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

“Just happy to be here.” That is the category assigned to a host of footballing nations, including Haiti, Panama and newcomers Curaçao and Cape Verde, by the San Francisco Chronicle ahead of the men’s 2026 World Cup.

Unlike the established national teams coming into the competition with “high expectations”, these unlikely contenders have spent decades on the fringes of international football.

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Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.