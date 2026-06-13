The World Cup: ‘angst’ in the USA

The largest, and perhaps ‘most politicised’ tournament of its kind has begun, but it has received mixed reactions

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Infantino at a press conference with the world cup trophy and tournament ball
The men’s tournament will feature 48 nations playing 104 fixtures in 16 cities across the US, Canada and Mexico
(Image credit: VCG / Getty Images)

The World Cup kicked off this week – but in the days leading up to it, “no one seemed all that excited”, said Jonathan Lemire in The Atlantic. The tournament will feature 48 nations playing 104 fixtures in 16 cities across the US, Canada and Mexico, and will give a stage to “some of the most famous people on Earth” – from Harry Kane to Kylian Mbappé. Yet for many, it is “surrounded by angst”.

Ticket prices are “astronomical”. Fifa has introduced “dynamic pricing”, so a seat at the final could set you back $10,000, and demand for many matches has slumped. Prices for everything from parking to accommodation have been vastly inflated: Airbnbs near New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, where the final is being played, cost up to $17,000 for three nights. America’s relations with its co-hosts are strained, and there are fears of cartel violence in Mexico.

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