Is VAR spoiling the World Cup?

Video assistant referee (VAR) technology was introduced to correct clear and obvious refereeing errors, but has since “morphed into something far greater”, said Kevin Baxter in the Los Angeles Times.

At the 2026 Fifa World Cup there have been more than 100 VAR interventions in matches up to the round of 16. Most of these reviews were technically correct, but many of the infractions have been “so imperceptible yet so consequential” as to raise questions over whether “allowing a game to be decided by electronic evidence of a touch detectable only through Nasa-level technology” is “violating the spirit of the game”.

‘Replay doohickey’

The tournament’s “most consequential actor” has not been a star player such as Lionel Messi or even Donald Trump, but the post of VAR, said Roey Hadar on MS Now.

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The sad thing is that technology in football is a “great idea on paper”, but “the perfect has become the enemy of the good” and its use at this World Cup has “felt arbitrary, at best a minimal improvement over human judgement”.

Take Croatia’s last-gasp equaliser against Portugal, disallowed due to a contentious offside ruling based on data collected by a microchip in the ball which detected a slight touch by a Croatia player in the build-up to the goal. Or Egypt’s goal against Argentina, disallowed on VAR review for a perceived foul earlier in the play, leading goalscorer Mostafa Ziko to declare the match had been “rigged”.

This “baffling, deeply unpopular replay doohickey” was the equivalent of “getting stopped by a Swat team in Rhode Island and being told you were being ticketed for jaywalking in Oregon. In 1974”, said Jason Gay in The Wall Street Journal. VAR “doesn’t feel like a backstop”. It has become a “joy denial device” designed by “evil robots to rob wonder and suck the soul out of a beautiful game based on constant flow”.

Technology has “undoubtedly corrected mistakes that once shaped tournaments” but it “has not removed controversy” from football, said Clemente Lisi in Forbes. Rather, “it has shifted the conversation from whether referees saw an incident to whether technology was applied correctly and consistently”.