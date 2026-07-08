Folarin Balogun red card: did Fifa cross a red line?

Football governing body suspended US striker’s one-match ban after phone call from Donald Trump, only for host team to crash out of World Cup

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Folarin Balogun controls the ball during the second half against Belgium during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match at Seattle Stadium on July 6, 2026
The US top goalscorer was sent off for stepping on an opponent’s ankle during the match against Bosnia-Herzegovina
(Image credit: John Todd / ISI Photos / ISI Photos / Getty Images)

“The only thing more riling than a referee’s interference in a sports event is a politician’s,” said Sally Jenkins in The Atlantic. The red card issued against US star striker Folarin Balogun for “stepping on an opponent’s ankle” during the World Cup match against Bosnia-Herzegovina, was a “terrible call”. But Fifa’s regulations “couldn’t be clearer”: a red card means “automatic suspension for the next game”.

Instead, the tournament organisers “magically lifted” the 25-year-old’s suspension in time for the host team’s last-16 clash against Belgium on Monday, after a phone call by Donald Trump to “his good friend Gianni Infantino, the president of Fifa”.

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Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a senior staff writer and podcast panellist for The Week, covering world news and writing the weekly Global Digest newsletter. Before joining the site in 2023, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, working for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent among others, and regularly appearing on radio shows. In 2021, she was awarded the “journalist-at-large” fellowship by the Local Trust charity, and spent a year travelling independently to some of England’s most deprived areas to write about community activism. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, and has also worked in Bolivia, Colombia and Spain.