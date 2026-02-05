Is the Gaza peace plan destined to fail?
Since the agreement of ceasefire in October, the situation in Gaza is still ‘precarious’, with the path to peace facing ‘many obstacles’
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
After the return of the final hostage taken during the 7 October attacks, phase two of the 20-point Gaza peace plan is under way. During this period, the plan requires Hamas to demilitarise, relinquishing its weapons, and for Israel to fully withdraw its troops from the region.
The return of the body of police officer Ran Gvili has “turned the page on arguably Israel’s darkest chapter”, said Henry Bodkin in The Telegraph. However, “in doing so, it ushers in an uncertain new era”.
What did the commentators say?
There is no doubt that the “situation changed” when the ceasefire came into effect on 10 October, but the balance of power “remains precarious in the almost entirely destroyed territory”, said Luc Bronner in Le Monde.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Since the ceasefire was introduced, more than 500 Palestinians have been killed – at “an average of just over 4.5 deaths per day” – with 1,400 more wounded, and three Israeli soldiers have been killed. This compares to around 92 deaths per day during the two years of conflict preceding the ceasefire, according to Ministry of Gaza records. What has become clear is that “it is neither full-scale war nor a true ceasefire”, said the outlet.
“Difficult questions remain unaddressed”, said Reuters. Phase two efforts have been “shaken” by Israeli attacks in the region, and Hamas resistance. Both Israel and Hamas have “shown little sign of narrowing their disputes”. Phase two success is contingent on the disarmament of Hamas, “further withdrawal of Israeli forces” and deployment of peacekeepers. “Many Israelis and Palestinians suspect Donald Trump’s plan will never be fully realised and a frozen conflict will continue indefinitely.”
The Gaza reconstruction effort is “better organised than many commentators seem to realise”, said David Ignatius in The Washington Post. Of course, progress towards peace faces “many obstacles”. Why would Hamas, whose existence is “about armed struggle”, want to “neuter itself”?
The jury is also out over whether Qatar and Turkey – two of its biggest supporters and now members of the Board of Peace – will pressure Hamas to sign a deal. Looking forward, Hamas will “want a share” of the projected “$25 billion [£18.2 billion] in investment in new utilities and public services”, which could provide “more than 500,000 jobs”.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Nevertheless, “any sensible person should wish success for the Board of Peace and its courageous Palestinian representatives”. The Board of Peace may appear a “stunt” to many, but there is a “real plan”, “anchored” in UN resolutions. This is different from other Trump-led ventures: it is an “attempt at systematic implementation”. It may be a “long shot”, but it’s the “best chance” to create a Gaza controlled “by its people”, not by Israel or Hamas.
Gaza has to be approached differently, said Nidžara Ahmetašević in Al Jazeera. If current plans go ahead, the region will be “on its way to becoming a semi-protectorate, just like Bosnia”. The peace plan may promise to end attacks, but it “institutionalises endless external control”. The Dayton Accords, which brought the Bosnian War to an end 30 years ago, excluded Bosnian citizens, and the “same logic underpins” the proposed plans in Gaza: “peace negotiated about a people, not with them”. “Peace that merely stops violence without enabling freedom and dignity is not peace.”
What next?
At home, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have to fight to stave off challengers to his position, mainly from some relatives of hostages, said Bodkin in The Telegraph. The “bring them home” movement has been an “uncomfortable voice” in Netanyahu’s ear, and has ignited “intense feelings of solidarity” across the country”.
According to current polling, should Yonatan Shamriz – whose brother was killed in December 2023 – start his own party, he could win six Knesset seats, providing a “significant block” to the current PM.
“Ultimately, the question is whose clock is ticking with a greater sense of urgency,” said Dennis Ross and David Makovsky in Foreign Affairs. Israel has “made clear” that it will resort to violent action if the voluntary disarmament falls through, giving a deadline of six months after the initial ceasefire.
Trump’s role will be key, having to “apply sustained leverage” on all parties, backed up by states that have influence in the region. If this phase fails, the “future looks bleak”. At best, the territory will stay partitioned and, at worst, “Gaza will once again become a war zone”.
Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.
-
Vietnam’s ‘balancing act’ with the US, China and Europe
In the Spotlight Despite decades of ‘steadily improving relations’, Hanoi is still ‘deeply suspicious’ of the US as it tries to ‘diversify’ its options
-
Best UK fashion exhibitions in 2026
The Week Recommends See much-loved and intriguing items from designers and style icons right where they belong: on display
-
Rock Villa, Bequia: a hidden villa on an island epitomising Caribbean bliss
The Week Recommends This gorgeous property is the perfect setting to do absolutely nothing – and that’s the best part
-
Vietnam’s ‘balancing act’ with the US, China and Europe
In the Spotlight Despite decades of ‘steadily improving relations’, Hanoi is still ‘deeply suspicious’ of the US as it tries to ‘diversify’ its options
-
Trump demands $1B from Harvard, deepening feud
Speed Read Trump has continually gone after the university during his second term
-
Trump’s Kennedy Center closure plan draws ire
Speed Read Trump said he will close the center for two years for ‘renovations’
-
Trump's ‘weaponization czar’ demoted at DOJ
Speed Read Ed Martin lost his title as assistant attorney general
-
Gabbard faces questions on vote raid, secret complaint
Speed Read This comes as Trump has pushed Republicans to ‘take over’ voting
-
Greenland: The lasting damage of Trump’s tantrum
Feature His desire for Greenland has seemingly faded away
-
The price of forgiveness
Feature Trump’s unprecedented use of pardons has turned clemency into a big business.
-
Will Peter Mandelson and Andrew testify to US Congress?
Today's Big Question Could political pressure overcome legal obstacles and force either man to give evidence over their relationship with Jeffrey Epstein?