Should the EU and UK join Trump’s board of peace?
After rushing to praise the initiative European leaders are now alarmed
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Donald Trump’s controversial Board of Peace meets for the first time today to discuss the reconstruction of Gaza.
But as members prepared for the Washington summit, a “bitter dispute” between Europe and the US over the future of Gaza has “broken out into the open”, said The Guardian. Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief, has said that the board is a “personal vehicle for the US president”.
What did the commentators say?
European leaders initially “rushed to praise” Trump’s announcement of a peace deal, said Esther Webber on Politico, but “now they’re not so sure they want anything to do with it”. There was some “jockeying for position on the panel” at first, but the board’s charter has “triggered alarm” among some “key European allies”.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
“Sceptics” noted that the charter “makes no direct reference to Gaza” and could “effectively create a shadow United Nations”. Countries seeking a permanent seat have been asked to contribute at least $1 billion, “creating another political obstacle”.
The EU shouldn’t join, said James Moran on the Centre for European Policy Studies, because the board currently includes Benjamin Netanyahu, an “ICC indicted war criminal”, and a second one, Vladimir Putin, has also been “invited”. Also, Trump’s “threats and pronouncements” very much suggest that he has “little intention of properly respecting the UN Charter”.
Although European countries are “sceptical”, Eric Alter, from the Atlantic Council, told The Times, Trump is the “only one to be able to gather these 20 to 30 countries right now”. Europeans, Alter said, are taking a risk by not participating in an organisation that “could help at least the Gaza situation”.
The Board of Peace is the “only game in town” for those interested in bettering the lives of Palestinians in Gaza, Yousef Munayyer, the head of the Israel-Palestine programme at the Arab Center Washington DC, told Al Jazeera. But it is “extremely and intimately tied to the persona of Donald Trump”.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
For the EU the “issue” is “where and how to engage”, said Katarzyna Sidło for the European Union Institute for Security Studies. “To play a more active role in the next phase of the Gaza process, the EU does not need board membership so much as political will.” European governments and institutions can “work within the existing international framework anchored in UN Security Council Resolution 2803”.
Trump’s “recent retreat” from threats of military action against Greenland showed that a “united European front amplifies influence”. A “similarly unified EU-wide position” could “also help persuade” the US to reopen the Rafah crossing and reinforce an “internationally backed presence on the ground”.
What next?
“Despite concerns”, the EU was expected to send its commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Suica, as an observer to today’s meeting, said Al Jazeera. But two EU member nations – Bulgaria and Hungary – have “come on board” and joined Trump’s fledgling group.
Together with Kosovo and Albania, who have also joined as board members, they will attend today. Italy, Cyprus, Greece and Romania confirmed they would send representatives as “observers”, while Romania’s President Nicusor Dan will attend in person.
So how will today’s meeting go? “If Trump uses his authority under the charter to order everyone around, block any proposals he doesn’t like, and run this in a completely personalistic fashion,” Richard Gowan, from International Crisis Group, told Al Jazeera, “I think even countries that want to make nice with Trump will wonder what they’re getting into.”
But if “Trump shows his mellower side. If he’s actually willing to listen, in particular to the Arab group and what they’re saying about what Gaza needs, if it looks like a genuine conversation in a genuine contact group”, then that “will at least suggest that it can be a serious sort of diplomatic framework”.
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Antonia Romeo and Whitehall’s women problem
The Explainer Before her appointment as cabinet secretary, commentators said hostile briefings and vetting concerns were evidence of ‘sexist, misogynistic culture’ in No. 10
-
Local elections 2026: where are they and who is expected to win?
The Explainer Labour is braced for heavy losses and U-turn on postponing some council elections hasn’t helped the party’s prospects
-
6 of the world’s most accessible destinations
The Week Recommends Experience all of Berlin, Singapore and Sydney
-
Witkoff and Kushner tackle Ukraine, Iran in Geneva
Speed Read Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held negotiations aimed at securing a nuclear deal with Iran and an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine
-
‘The forces he united still shape the Democratic Party’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Kurt Olsen: Trump’s ‘Stop the Steal’ lawyer playing a major White House role
In the Spotlight Olsen reportedly has access to significant US intelligence
-
Trump’s EPA kills legal basis for federal climate policy
Speed Read The government’s authority to regulate several planet-warming pollutants has been repealed
-
House votes to end Trump’s Canada tariffs
Speed Read Six Republicans joined with Democrats to repeal the president’s tariffs
-
Bondi, Democrats clash over Epstein in hearing
Speed Read Attorney General Pam Bondi ignored survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and demanded that Democrats apologize to Trump
-
Judge blocks Trump suit for Michigan voter rolls
Speed Read A Trump-appointed federal judge rejected the administration’s demand for voters’ personal data
-
US to send 200 troops to Nigeria to train army
Speed Read Trump has accused the West African government of failing to protect Christians from terrorist attacks