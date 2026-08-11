Will the Flock backlash curtail the US surveillance state?

The debate pits civil liberties against public safety

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of a Flock camera with an eyeball in the camera lens
The topic is ‘becoming a cross-party political issue’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)

Resistance is growing against the Flock surveillance cameras used by police departments across the country. Some cities are terminating their contracts with the company. In other cases, individuals are taking matters into their own hands by stealing or vandalizing the devices they say intrude on their privacy. And it all raises the question of how much surveillance is too much.

‘New norm’

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 