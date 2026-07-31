Pepper-spraying drones are deploying against school shooters, but not everyone approves

The drones are being used in schools in Colorado, Florida and Georgia

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A drone deploys pepper spray during a test at the Campus Guardian Angel headquarters.
A drone deploys pepper spray during a test at the Campus Guardian Angel headquarters
(Image credit: Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP / Getty Images)

One company in Austin, Texas, claims to have found a new solution to school shooters: drones. Mithril Defense is currently designing pepper-spraying drones that the company says can respond to an active shooter within seconds, inspired by the Ukrainian military’s successful drone program. But while some are lauding the idea, others feel that adding this technology into schools might bring more problems than solutions.

‘It gives another set of eyes and ears’

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