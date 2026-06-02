Florida sues OpenAI, says ChatGPT harms kids

The company has “chosen the AI race over the safety and security of our kids,” Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier (R) said

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
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Demonstrators protest against AI outside the courthouse in Oakland, California
Demonstrators protest against AI outside the courthouse in Oakland, California
(Image credit: Benjamin Fanjoy / Getty Images)

What happened

Florida on Monday sued OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman, alleging that the company’s AI chatbot violates state consumer protection laws. “Altman and ChatGPT have chosen the AI race over the safety and security of our kids,“ Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier (R) said at a news conference. “We’re going to make them pay for hurting our kids.”

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  