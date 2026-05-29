Tokenmaxxing: the AI workplace trend pushing rapid integration

Companies are gamifying AI utilization and spending thousands in tokens weekly

Theara Coleman, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Illustrated robot arm putting a gold coin into a slot
Companies are shelling out thousands to keep up with AI token usage
(Image credit: SIphotography / Getty Images)

Artificial intelligence eagerness has led to a competitive push among tech employees to use as much AI as possible. The controversial trend is called "tokenmaxxing," and companies are happily spending thousands to keep up with the output. Whether the practice is sustainable for the industry is up for debate.

What is it?

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 