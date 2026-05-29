How to decide if you should renovate your home or move

Consider your budget, your current home’s value and the real estate market

Becca Stanek, The Week US's avatar
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Man talking with woman sitting on a ladder in front of a brick wall during a home renovation
Are there improvements you can make that boost livability and enjoyment?
(Image credit: Maskot / Getty Images)

Your house may have seemed just right for you when you bought it. But over the years, your situation can change. Perhaps you had a kid or started working from home full-time. Maybe one-and-a-half baths and a smaller kitchen did not feel restrictive when you made the purchase, and now it does.

In this situation, you are faced with two options: renovate your home for your current wants and needs, or move. While staying put may seem like the simpler option, it “isn’t always the easier or cheaper path,” said Realtor.com. Then again, relocating is also an undertaking in and of itself, even if it is just a few streets over.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 