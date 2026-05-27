The pros and cons of keeping separate bank accounts as a married couple

More spouses are now opting for individual accounts

Becca Stanek, The Week US's avatar
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Does teamwork make the dream work, or will your partner's financial problems drag you down?
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You vowed till death do us part at the altar — but does that have to extend to your money, too? Not necessarily.

Increasingly, many married couples are opting to keep their finances separate, at least to some extent. “Between 1996 and 2023, the share of married homeowners with financial assets who held at least one joint account, such as a checking or savings account, dropped from 85% to 77%,” said The Washington Post, citing Census Bureau data. Instead, “couples are opting for individual accounts alongside or instead of shared ones.”

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 