How to navigate and win a bidding war on a home

Offering up more money is not the only way

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Two hands, one belonging to a man and one to a woman, pulling at and breaking a toy house in half
Bidding wars are common in a seller’s market, when there are more buyers than available houses
(Image credit: Peter Dazeley / Getty Images)

You finally found the right house to make an offer on — only to discover you’re not the only one. If you are competing against one or more prospective buyers for the same house, you have ended up in what is known as a bidding war.

A set-up like this obviously puts the seller at a major advantage, as they have their pick when it comes to offers. As a buyer in the running, putting up more money is likely going to be key, but it is not the only factor that will lead to landing the house.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 