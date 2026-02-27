3 tips for buyers ahead of a home inspection

A home inspection is a critical step in the homebuying process. While buyers typically see a property during an initial viewing, an inspection allows for a deeper dive into the house and an assessment of any issues it might have.

This is valuable information, given how major an investment a house is, and the fact that when you become the owner, you also become responsible for any problems that may arise, or that already exist. A thorough and detailed report can give you the confidence to move forward with the deal, the backing to ask for compensation for needed repairs or the understanding that it is in your best interest to walk away.

1. Understand your state’s inspection standards

To know what you can expect to get from a home inspection, it is first important to understand the standards your state has for them. “Currently, 35 states require home inspectors to be licensed, although the requirements vary widely,” said The Wall Street Journal , citing James Thomas, the executive director of the American Society of Home Inspectors. The remaining 15 states “regulate inspectors by statute,” though these “guidelines are typically less rigorous than the requirements for licensing.”

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

It is also good to note what an inspection in your state is required to inspect, and what may be missing from that list. Keep in mind that home inspection is “a noninvasive, visual review of a home’s structure and major systems,” which means it “doesn’t include such things as punching holes in walls to check electrical or plumbing,” said Rocket Mortgage .

2. Be an active and attentive participant in the inspection

When “walking through a home you’re considering, keep a critical eye (and a critical nose) open,” looking out for any “stains on walls and, especially, ceilings” as well as red flags like a “mildew smell,” said The New York Times . Make sure to bring anything you notice to the attention of your inspector. Do not hesitate to ask them questions.

Since a home inspection is so critical, it is also vital to ensure you can give it your full attention. As such, “this is definitely an instance where you’ll want to drop off your little one at grandma’s and leave your dog at home, because both you and the inspector need to be able to focus on the inspection,” said Consumer Reports .

3. Involve other expert opinions, if necessary

Remember: The inspector is not necessarily the end of the road when it comes to investigating issues with your potential future home. “Uncovering concerns like termite damage, old wiring inside walls (even if the electrical panel is modern) and buried oil tanks (in older homes that once had an oil furnace) will require separate, specialist checks,” said the Times. It is therefore worth asking both “your agent and inspector about common troubles in your area” for investigation on those sorts of matters.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors