Planning a move? Here are the steps to take next.

Whether it is across town or across the country, moving can quickly begin to feel like an overwhelming undertaking. There are likely a million different to-dos running through your mind, from researching neighborhoods and clearing out your basement to getting preapproved for a mortgage and finding a realtor to work with.

Having a clear checklist to run down — and knowing what items to start with — can bring some order to the process. Follow these steps to ensure nothing slips through the cracks.

Put together a budget

Moving, as you may have already begun to realize, is not an inexpensive endeavor. And all too often, what had initially seemed like small costs can end up surprising you when they start to add up. Before you get into the logistics of it all, take a minute to outline your upcoming moving expenses, accounting for the “cost of everything from packing tape, bubble wrap and moving boxes, to moving company fees,” said The Spruce .

Once you have that rough estimate in mind, you can guarantee you are setting aside enough to comfortably cover all of the costs involved. Even better if you have a little runway prior to the move and can stash your savings in a high-yield savings account , so interest earnings will boost your available funds.

Organize and declutter

Put simply, the “more you have to move, the more it’s going to cost you,” said Apartment Therapy . So as soon as you can, start going through your current home or apartment room by room, taking stock of everything that is there and deciding what you actually want to bring along with you. When assessing, “you should consider removing large, bulky items like unused furniture or appliances or heavy items like books,” said Forbes .

From there, decide whether those are items you would like to donate or give away to friends or family. You can also try to sell some items , which can mean extra cash to put toward the move or new items for your next home.

Research and hire movers if you plan to use them

The search for a moving company should start well before you actually need them there. Ideally, aim to "start the search for a moving company as soon as possible — preferably two months before your move — to get the best price," said Wirecutter , citing Brian Brooks of E.E Ward Moving & Storage.

When evaluating and comparing different moving companies, take into consideration their reviews and reputation, checking sources like the Better Business Bureau and asking around for recommendations. From there, choose a few to get an estimate from.

Get your existing home into tiptop shape

While you might have your sights set on your future home right now, it is important to give your existing one the TLC and prep it needs. For a renter, this may include doing any repairs or touchups necessary to ensure you get back your security deposit. If you own your home and are planning to sell it, “you may need to make repairs based on the results of the appraisal,” as well as “fixing anything you agree to as part of negotiations” that may have come up as part of the home inspection, said Rocket Mortgage .