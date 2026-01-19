Planning a move? Here are the steps to take next.
Stay organized and on budget
Whether it is across town or across the country, moving can quickly begin to feel like an overwhelming undertaking. There are likely a million different to-dos running through your mind, from researching neighborhoods and clearing out your basement to getting preapproved for a mortgage and finding a realtor to work with.
Having a clear checklist to run down — and knowing what items to start with — can bring some order to the process. Follow these steps to ensure nothing slips through the cracks.
Put together a budget
Moving, as you may have already begun to realize, is not an inexpensive endeavor. And all too often, what had initially seemed like small costs can end up surprising you when they start to add up. Before you get into the logistics of it all, take a minute to outline your upcoming moving expenses, accounting for the “cost of everything from packing tape, bubble wrap and moving boxes, to moving company fees,” said The Spruce.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Once you have that rough estimate in mind, you can guarantee you are setting aside enough to comfortably cover all of the costs involved. Even better if you have a little runway prior to the move and can stash your savings in a high-yield savings account, so interest earnings will boost your available funds.
Organize and declutter
Put simply, the “more you have to move, the more it’s going to cost you,” said Apartment Therapy. So as soon as you can, start going through your current home or apartment room by room, taking stock of everything that is there and deciding what you actually want to bring along with you. When assessing, “you should consider removing large, bulky items like unused furniture or appliances or heavy items like books,” said Forbes.
From there, decide whether those are items you would like to donate or give away to friends or family. You can also try to sell some items, which can mean extra cash to put toward the move or new items for your next home.
Research and hire movers if you plan to use them
The search for a moving company should start well before you actually need them there. Ideally, aim to "start the search for a moving company as soon as possible — preferably two months before your move — to get the best price," said Wirecutter, citing Brian Brooks of E.E Ward Moving & Storage.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
When evaluating and comparing different moving companies, take into consideration their reviews and reputation, checking sources like the Better Business Bureau and asking around for recommendations. From there, choose a few to get an estimate from.
Get your existing home into tiptop shape
While you might have your sights set on your future home right now, it is important to give your existing one the TLC and prep it needs. For a renter, this may include doing any repairs or touchups necessary to ensure you get back your security deposit. If you own your home and are planning to sell it, “you may need to make repairs based on the results of the appraisal,” as well as “fixing anything you agree to as part of negotiations” that may have come up as part of the home inspection, said Rocket Mortgage.
You might also tend to some small home projects that could boost curb appeal or simply ensure your old home really shines, paving the way for an easier move to your next one.
Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads.
-
Do you have to pay taxes on student loan forgiveness?
The Explainer As of 2026, some loan borrowers may face a sizable tax bill
-
What should you look out for when buying a house?
The Explainer Avoid a case of buyer’s remorse
-
What to look for in a reliable budgeting app
The Explainer Choose an app that will earn its place in your financial toolkit
-
Do you have to pay taxes on student loan forgiveness?
The Explainer As of 2026, some loan borrowers may face a sizable tax bill
-
What should you look out for when buying a house?
The Explainer Avoid a case of buyer’s remorse
-
What to look for in a reliable budgeting app
The Explainer Choose an app that will earn its place in your financial toolkit
-
3 smart financial habits to incorporate in 2026
the explainer Make your money work for you, instead of the other way around
-
What to know about the rampant Medicare scams
the explainer Older Americans are being targeted
-
4 ways to streamline your financial life in 2026
the explainer Time- and money-saving steps
-
How to financially prepare for divorce
The Explainer Facing ‘irreconcilable differences’ does not have to be financially devastating
-
Why it’s important to shop around for a mortgage and what to look for
The Explainer You can save big by comparing different mortgage offers