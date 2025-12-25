Received a windfall? Here is what to do next.

Avoid falling prey to ‘Sudden Wealth Syndrome’

Becca Stanek, The Week US's avatar
By
published
Woman excitedly holding a stack of one hundred dollar bills in her hands
A 'sudden influx of assets can lead to missteps that could undermine your good fortune'
(Image credit: Boy_Anupong / Getty Images)

What if overnight, your financial situation meaningfully changed? For some of us, this can and does happen, whether due to an inheritance, a generous gift or a successful investment. When cash like that hits your bank account, it can be hard to stop and think — but it is essential that you do.

While you may assume it’ll be smooth sailing ahead, a “sudden influx of assets can lead to missteps that could undermine your good fortune,” said Fidelity, citing Terri Lyders, the vice president of advanced planning for Fidelity Investments. It is actually common enough that there is a name for it, said Investopedia: “Sudden Wealth Syndrome,” which “can lead recipients to do things that ultimately threaten their good fortune and financial well-being, and may leave them worse off than before they received the money.”



Pause and assess

“While it’s exciting to have cash coming your way, it’s wise to take some time and reflect on how the money would be best spent,” said SoFi. Before you get carried away with treating yourself and others, take a moment to assess your financial situation and notice how you are feeling about the cash influx you just received.

At this point, it is probably best to avoid making any large purchases or otherwise monumental financial decisions. You can, of course, still daydream — just maybe let your new reality sink in before you act. “Take a minimum of six months to a year to get settled in,” said money coach Jennifer Reid to U.S. News & World Report. “Let your emotions cool off, too. Don’t act out irrational behavior and take the time to do your research.”

Consult a professional

Sitting down with a professional, such as a financial advisor or an accountant, can go a long way toward getting things off on the right foot. They can help you go through the various documents and legalese associated with your windfall to ensure you understand everything, including any broader financial implications.

For instance, “depending on the size and source of your windfall, you might owe taxes on it, and it might push you into a different tax bracket,” said SoFi. Rules can get more complicated for retirement accounts or real estate, too. When you inherit a 401(k), for example, “you may be required to take full distribution of the account within a certain amount of time,” said Fidelity.

Take a big-picture view

“If you’ve received a sizable sum, it may be tempting to quit your day job to travel or take on a passion project,” said SoFi. But how realistic is that, really, and will your windfall actually sustain that lifestyle change over the long term?

“Odds are, you’ve got other goals that could use a boost — retirement, college savings and home improvements,” or you might even want to “use your influx of cash to do some catch-up,” whether that is on outstanding debt or an understocked emergency fund, said NerdWallet. While less fun than, say, a brand-new car or a whirlwind vacation, it is likely your future self will thank you for spending that money wisely.

Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

