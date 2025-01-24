Is it worth renovating before listing your home?

Getting your house in top-notch shape will help attract potential buyers. But not all renovations are worth the money.

Focused young woman renovating her home
'Spending large amounts to turn the place into your dream home doesn't make it someone else's dream home'
(Image credit: Pancake Pictures / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By
published

When selling your house, making a good first impression is key. Getting your home in tip-top shape will not only help attract potential buyers, it may also allow you to secure a better purchase price and minimize the back and forth in negotiations.

But there is a fine line when it comes to shelling out for home fixes pre-listing and deciding what changes are worth it to make. "While renovating your property will inevitably sell your home faster and for more money," making improvements can also involve "having to fork over lots of cash" and "dealing with the headaches of those improvements," said Realtor.com. Plus, "spending large amounts to turn the place into your dream home doesn't make it someone else's dream home," said The Wall Street Journal.

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

